NewsDecember 21, 2021

Cape Girardeau Central Middle School collects supplies for tornado victims

From now through Dec. 31, the Cape Girardeau School District will host a school supplies drive at Central Middle School for tornado victims in Kentucky. "We want to try and give back to the schools that were hit," said Central Middle School principal Rex Crosnoe...

Monica Obradovic

From now through Dec. 31, the Cape Girardeau School District will host a school supplies drive at Central Middle School for tornado victims in Kentucky.

"We want to try and give back to the schools that were hit," said Central Middle School principal Rex Crosnoe.

The school started collecting goods for tornado victims last week and will continue the collection through the Christmas break.

"Even though school is not in session, people can drop goods off at our back door and we will bring them (the donations) into the building," Crosnoe said.

Anyone is welcome to give, regardless of affiliation to the school district, according to Crosnoe. Either he or a member of Central Middle School staff will check for donations daily.

Other than school supplies, donations of clothing, water, food, blankets and hygiene products will be accepted.

After Dec. 31, donations will be sent to schools in Kentucky that were affected by the more than 30 tornadoes that tore through earlier this month.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

