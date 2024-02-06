New teams in esports and robotics at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau competed in national and international competitions last week that brought home a win and opportunities for growth.

The esports team scored second in the nation May 17 in the Middle School Esports League Spring Major 2021 Smash Ultimate Crews Championship.

Team members Johnathan Rankin, Kaleb Ramdial and Wyatt Means brought home the big win. Also, half of the school's team made it to the playoffs.

This is the team's first year of competition, and the students hope to expand from here on, art teacher and esports coach Matthew Miller said.

The students plan to add more games, such as Minecraft, to practice and compete in.

"You know, from first semester, second semester, we had a lot of growth. As far as getting second place at national tournaments, how can you be disappointed with that?" Miller said.

Last week, the CJHS Robotics team, TigerTech, competed in the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award at the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship in March.

They were able to compete, but did not win any awards. According to team members, there were a few issues and errors with their field set-up and robot function.