New teams in esports and robotics at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau competed in national and international competitions last week that brought home a win and opportunities for growth.
The esports team scored second in the nation May 17 in the Middle School Esports League Spring Major 2021 Smash Ultimate Crews Championship.
Team members Johnathan Rankin, Kaleb Ramdial and Wyatt Means brought home the big win. Also, half of the school's team made it to the playoffs.
This is the team's first year of competition, and the students hope to expand from here on, art teacher and esports coach Matthew Miller said.
The students plan to add more games, such as Minecraft, to practice and compete in.
"You know, from first semester, second semester, we had a lot of growth. As far as getting second place at national tournaments, how can you be disappointed with that?" Miller said.
Last week, the CJHS Robotics team, TigerTech, competed in the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award at the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship in March.
They were able to compete, but did not win any awards. According to team members, there were a few issues and errors with their field set-up and robot function.
A general consensus from the team is the members wished they practiced using the robot on the field more.
Science and robotics teacher and team coach Julianna West said it is not common to win awards since it is "the Olympics of robotics," and it is the team's second year competing, first in the world competition.
Eighth-grader and team member Dulina Dias described the experience as very exciting and stressful.
"We learned that, first of all, we shouldn't overthink our problems or solutions. And we should start easy and build up. And also, I've learned about time management in this -- in both years that I've done this," Dias said.
West said they are already strategizing for the next competition and want to practice over the summer.
"We're still learning, we're still growing. I'm excited to see what they can do," West said.
She is very thankful to the school and the district for providing the financial assistance to even compete, since it is not free to enter. She said Cape Girardeau Central Junior High was the only middle school team in the competition from Missouri.
"I'm really excited for the next set of seventh-graders coming in and eighth-graders because I feel like they're on the verge of something great here. And I feel like that, maybe, the next year or the year after that we might see world champions," team member and eighth-grader Elisha Norman said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.