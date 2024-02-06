Cape Girardeau set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest fountain drink at 15-feet tall, holding 605,556 regular-size cups. But it's another super-sized Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores cup getting attention lately -- this one created by four artistically talented high school students in Cape Girardeau.

Junior Wyatt Thomas, sophomore Amerah Hill, and freshmen Max Heuring and Kaleb Ramdial take an art class together at Cape Girardeau Central High School and were given the task to create a pop art sculpture, which is a reference to popular culture and the mass media -- particularly in an ironic way. The concept for this project was to create the items to be larger than life.

Hill said they were given choices on what to create, and the group chose the Rhodes fountain drink. In just five class periods, the students created a fountain drink cup that stood taller than Hill at 5 feet, 3 inches. The larger-than-life cup was created out of cardboard, plastic, paper and hot glue, according to the group.

The students had to build the structure inside the oversized cup and figure out how to make it stand up so it would not fall over.

"I enjoyed the project," Hill said. "It made us talk to each other, which we never really do, and agree on how to create it overall."