Cape Girardeau Central High School student found with pocketknife

A pocketknife was found on a Cape Girardeau Central High School student Monday, April 17, but officials said no threat of violence existed.
In response to a request for comment about the incident listed on a Cape Girardeau Police Department report, Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girareau Public Schools, said after district personnel found the student vaping in a restroom on campus, they searched the student and found the knife.
"No threat was made with the pocketknife, but it is against policy to have a pocketknife on campus," Tallent said in an emailed statement.
