Cape Girardeau Central High School student found with pocketknife

In response to a request for comment about the incident listed on a Cape Girardeau Police Department report, Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girareau Public Schools, said after district personnel found the student vaping in a restroom on campus, they searched the student and found the knife.

"No threat was made with the pocketknife, but it is against policy to have a pocketknife on campus," Tallent said in an emailed statement.