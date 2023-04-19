All sections
April 19, 2023

Cape Girardeau Central High School student found with pocketknife

Southeast Missourian

A pocketknife was found on a Cape Girardeau Central High School student Monday, April 17, but officials said no threat of violence existed.

In response to a request for comment about the incident listed on a Cape Girardeau Police Department report, Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girareau Public Schools, said after district personnel found the student vaping in a restroom on campus, they searched the student and found the knife.

"No threat was made with the pocketknife, but it is against policy to have a pocketknife on campus," Tallent said in an emailed statement.

