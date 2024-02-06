Cape Girardeau Central grad wins state scholarship

The 2021 valedictorian of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Emma McDougal, is the state winner of a combined $2,500 scholarship from Future Builders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA).
The scholarship program is in memory of John T. Belcher, whom MSBA said was instrumental in developing innovative financial programs for Missouri school districts.
McDougal previously won a $1,000 scholarship in MSBA Region 13, which encompasses seven Missouri counties, including Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry.
At MSBA's Igniting Great Ideas Summit held Friday and Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, McDougal was named the statewide winner of an additional $1,500 award after more than 200 applications were judged on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and quality of submitted essays.
McDougal was also a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Her involvement at Cape Girardeau Central included Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Model United Nations, National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Environmental Club and the Youth Association for the Furthering of Racial Harmony.
She also took part in mock trials and the varsity scholar bowl.
McDougal will continue her studies this fall at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she plans to study chemical engineering.
The Missouri School Boards Association is a not-for-profit organization with a mandate to help local school boards ensure success for all students.
