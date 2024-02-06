Cape Girardeau business owner on Show Me Recovery recommendations

Gov. Mike Parson announced this week the concluding report of his Show Me Recovery Task Force has been received.

The task force was charged with studying the ongoing impact of the pandemic on small - business owners and coming up with actionable solutions.

Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero pest control service in Cape Girardeau, said Tuesday child care was very much on the minds of business owners like himself who attended a state-sponsored Show Me Recovery "listening" meeting in Cape Girardeau last fall.

One of the five key recommendations of the task force to Parson was to improve child care availability and affordability to working families.

"People who had been working from home had to justify going back to the workplace because of child care issues," Horrell said, adding some sort of "reward" may be in order for working parents.

"You should be able to access some kind of incentive, whether it be tax credits or some other way to help supplement the financial burden. Folks with small children should be able to come out ahead by returning to work."