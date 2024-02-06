Cape Girardeau Board of Education to refinance 2015 bond

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to refinance a 2015 bond that will bring a projected savings of $406,350.

During a regular meeting Monday, April 24, superintendent Neil Glass advised the board the bond is callable at this time and, based on current interest rates, refinancing the original 2015 bond provides savings that meet state guidelines.

In an email from Kristin Tallent, school district communications director, she noted the original interest rate was 4% and the projected interest rate for the 2023 refinanced bond is 3.36%.