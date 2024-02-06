Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire to merge with Sun Auto by year-end

Plaza Tire Service, founded in Cape Girardeau in 1963, has announced it will partner with Tucson, Arizona-based Sun Auto Tire & Service and become a wholly-owned Sun subsidiary by Dec. 31.

The addition of Plaza Tire's 70 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas will bring Sun Auto to more than 350 outlets, according to a Tuesday news release.

"We didn't go looking for a buyer for our company." said Plaza Tire Service president Mark Rhodes, who said the addition of PTS will give Sun Auto its "largest presence" currently in the Midwest

"When Sun Auto reached out and we saw their plans, the way they do business, the other acquisitions they made, it became clear this could be a good option for us. We're excited to get started on this next chapter in the history of Plaza Tire Service. This transition will be seamless for both our customers and employees. We will continue to provide the same types of products and services, and our focus on outstanding service (with) the largest selection available and the lowest out-the-door price remains the same."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the release stated Plaza Tire's owners, Mark and Scott Rhodes, "have invested substantially in Sun Auto."

Plaza Tire's headquarters, warehouse and distribution center will remain in Cape, company officials said, adding there will be no employee downsizing as a result of the transaction with all store, office and warehouse positions continuing.

PTS said it is currently recruiting new employees.

"We've got great employees here, and we enjoy what we do," Mark Rhodes told the Southeast Missourian, adding the quality of Plaza Tire's workforce "is what made this happen."

Plaza Tire's name, the release added, will remain the same and all current stores will continue to be branded as Plaza Tire Service as will any new stores.

Current management will remain in place with Mark and Scott Rhodes, the latter PTS' vice-president, and Mark's oldest son, Sam, to continue in their respective day-to-day operational roles.