Cape Girardeau-based HIV partnership forms

Local survivors of sexual assault who may have had exposure to human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, will be able to access help from multiple agencies via a new partnership announced Monday by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV).
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center plus John's Pharmacy of Cape Girardeau will come alongside SEMO NASV to provide vital resources, according to a news release.
SEMO NASV's Tracy Smith said timely care and monitoring are important for those doubly victimized — first by a violent act and second by potential HIV exposure.
"Survivors of sexual assault face many barriers in getting help following (an incident). The collaboration will make it possible for our agencies to work together to get preventative treatment into the hands of those at high HIV risk in a timely manner," Smith said.
Those exposed, the release said, require post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medication within 72 hours to reduce the risk of infection.
After the three-day window passes, a sexual assault survivor will be referred to the county's health department to continue care for approximately 30 days.
John's Pharmacy, the release continued, will ensure SEMO NASV's access to PEP medication and will stock the necessary meds for survivors to fill prescriptions.
"Honestly, we rarely get cases related to this; it's only a few a year," said SEMO NASV development director Alix Gasser , telling the Southeast Missourian, "it does happen, however, and when it does we want to be prepared."
Gasser noted a sexual violence survivor who suspects HIV exposure can see the risk of infection "go way down" if the PEP medication is administered quickly.
"If PEP meds are started early, they can reduce transmission rates by as much as 80%," the release stated.
SEMO NASV, Gasser said, sees 600 sexual violence cases a year — a volume down a bit during COVID because of "children not being in contact with mandated reporters."
Gasser said 85% to 90% of referred victims are 18 or younger.
SEMO NASV was established in Cape Girardeau 25 years ago next month.
The not-for-profit organization offers advocacy and counseling to children and adults throughout nine Southeast Missouri counties who have experienced sexual violence or child physical abuse.
