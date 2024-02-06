Cape Girardeau bankers weigh in on Fed move to slow inflation

Leaders in Cape Girardeau's banking community gave their thoughts Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board — as predicted — raised interest rates by three- quarters of a percentage point (75 basis points) in its latest effort to tamp down inflation.

The move is effectively the largest rate hike in 28 years and its impact will be felt by millions of U.S. businesses and individuals who will now be paying more for mortgages and vehicles, in addition to many other consumer items purchased on credit.

The increase follows Friday's inflation report showing prices are sweeping over virtually the entire American economy.

"We are strongly committed to bringing inflation back down and we're moving expeditiously to do so. We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a statement.

"Clearly, today's 75 basis point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common," Powell added.

Local reaction

Clint Karnes

Clint Karnes , Wood & Huston Bank community bank president, lamented the scale of the rate hike.

"I actually think it's too harsh. A slower measured change has less of an impact on the overall economy. The Fed and the markets always do a 'dance' when it comes to raising rates. Given the recent sell-off in the markets, it appears they're not synched up to the same music. By their own admission, the Fed was slow in starting this process," Karnes said.