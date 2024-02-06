"Things that we are going through today, they went through back then," Moore said. "Gas and food prices going up, political upheaval, all kinds of stuff that is so fascinating that history kind of repeats itself."

Moore said he has been developing and learning the character of Jeremiah McGill for 10 years. Moore said that as a kid, he thought he would like to write a book like "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" by Mildred D. Taylor or "Number the Stars" by Lois Lowry.

This book was somewhat a passion project for Moore, saying if he didn't do it now it would never happen. Moore said he wants readers to feel inspired and to feel the love and passion he wrote into the book himself. Moore said he also hopes they will see themselves in the boy's struggles.

"Young people go through so much nowadays, and I want this book to be a vehicle for them to know that Jesus is with you at all times," Moore said. "Just because you are struggling does not mean you are alone. We are all in this together and we have so many resources for you to reach out to."

"The Call of Jeremiah McGill" is available on Amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble.