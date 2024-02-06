Cape Girardeau assistant chief honored at state level

A member of the command staff at the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a statewide honor this week.

Cape Girardeau assistant police Chief Rodney Barker was named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team in a ceremony Tuesday, March 21.

"Assistant chief Barker has taken the lead for our agency in navigating the changing environment of mental health services and keeping the department abreast of the changes and available resources," a CGPD Facebook post said.

Barker is a member of the state CIT board and has been a crucial part of getting training for Cape Girardeau police officers to help them defuse potential hostile or violent situations in nonviolent ways.

During a presentation of the department's 2022 annual report at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, March 20, police Chief Wes Blair praised Barker for spearheading important projects at the department related to mental health.

The assistant police chief was instrumental in the partnership between Community Counseling Center and CGPD in which two mental health co-responders have begun working with law enforcement officers. The co-responders are part of a three-year grant program secured by CGPD.