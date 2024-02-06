Blake Sanders of Cape Girardeau has been selected for juried art exhibition, a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South.

Sanders is one of 35 artists selected for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition, organized by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC).

Sanders' piece in the exhibit is called "Anywhere I Lay My Head (version 3)", a mixed media, screenprint on repurposed fabric, applique and reverse applique stitching, and salvaged plastic grocery sacks.

Sanders' work supports environmental accountability by emphasizing the bonds linking people to their neighbors and the natural world, he said in his artist's statement in a new release.

He earned a Master of Fine Arts with an emphasis in printmaking from Tulane University in New Orleans, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He is an instructor at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Rosenzweig exhibition takes submissions from artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in traditional and digital forms are accepted, including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture, photography, video and digital work according to a news release.