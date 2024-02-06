Cape Girardeau Area Chamber postpones Friday event

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone this week's scheduled First Friday Coffee because of the potential for winter weather and hazardous driving conditions over the next few days.
The Chamber will hold its February FFC instead on Feb. 11 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. with the program starting at 7:40 a.m.
