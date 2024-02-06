All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2021

Cape Girardeau announces mask requirement for city-owned facilities

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday it will begin requiring masks to be worn in city-owned facilities. "Cases here still continue to rise, and until they begin to go down again, it's probably just a necessary precaution," Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said...

Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday it will begin requiring masks to be worn in city-owned facilities.

“Cases here still continue to rise, and until they begin to go down again, it’s probably just a necessary precaution,” Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said.

The city’s decision came a day after Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced a hefty increase in new coronavirus cases in the past week.

Active cases in the county jumped from 135 Aug. 4 to 320 Wednesday.

Fox said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for people to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status also played a part in the city’s decision to bring a mask requirement back. The city lifted a previous mask order for employees and visitors to city offices April 26.

“We want to protect our employees,” Fox said. “With all the interaction they have with the public, it’s probably a wise thing.”

The city will also begin to encourage distant and virtual options for services when practical.

Nicolette Brennan, the city’s public information manager, said City Council meetings will remain in-person for now, but could move back to virtual meetings if coronavirus cases keep increasing.

The decision to require masks was also a matter of following suit with other public entities who are taking the same caution, according to Fox.

Last week, judges of area judicial circuit courts announced face coverings will be required in public areas at courthouses and other court facilities.

Only the Cape Girardeau County Health Board would have jurisdiction to mandate a mask order for the entire county.

After talking with people on the health board, Fox said he could not see a countywide mask order happening.

“The whole key to this is to get vaccinated,” Fox said. “For those that don’t, they’re running the risk of getting the virus and being hospitalized.”

Local News
