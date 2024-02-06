Cape Girardeau announces mask requirement for city-owned facilities

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday it will begin requiring masks to be worn in city-owned facilities.

“Cases here still continue to rise, and until they begin to go down again, it’s probably just a necessary precaution,” Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said.

The city’s decision came a day after Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced a hefty increase in new coronavirus cases in the past week.

Active cases in the county jumped from 135 Aug. 4 to 320 Wednesday.

Fox said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for people to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status also played a part in the city’s decision to bring a mask requirement back. The city lifted a previous mask order for employees and visitors to city offices April 26.

“We want to protect our employees,” Fox said. “With all the interaction they have with the public, it’s probably a wise thing.”