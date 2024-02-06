The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will get $1 million in federal funding despite falling short of the required benchmark.

The airport registered 8,132 enplanements in 2022, clearing the 8,000 mark qualifying Cape Girardeau for $600,000 in federal funding. Airport manager Katrina Amos said the Federal Aviation Administration has elected to give the airport an additional $400,000 in federal funding — the amount for reaching 10,000 enplanements -- because of the airport's prior history. Essentially, the FAA found that Cape Girardeau would have hit the 10,000 enplanement goal if it weren't for the pandemic.