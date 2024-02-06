Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting.
The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects. The visuals are part of a basis of design study to serve as a proof of concept for the ongoing terminal project. The current designs are not finalized and Amos said the "design will be an evolution and the end result may or may not be exactly what you see in the drawings."
A request-for-proposals package will be released as aviation board members select the design and building team to complete the project.
Amos previously submitted a grant application for the construction of the terminal in the amount of $5 million. The application is under review by the Federal Aviation Administration and the agency will determine the amount of funding the aviation board will receive.
Changes to the renderings were made due to feedback from staff and stakeholders.
