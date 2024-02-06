Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting.

The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects. The visuals are part of a basis of design study to serve as a proof of concept for the ongoing terminal project. The current designs are not finalized and Amos said the "design will be an evolution and the end result may or may not be exactly what you see in the drawings."

A request-for-proposals package will be released as aviation board members select the design and building team to complete the project.