Cape gets $250K grant for Shawnee Park improvements

The City of Cape Girardeau was awarded a quarter-million dollar state grant for one of its facilities.

The $250,000 Local Tourism Asset Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will be used to improve Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to invest in the well-being of our residents and to enhance our tourism assets," Mayor Stacy Kinder said in a news release. "We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."

Shawnee Park is the host site for various local and regional tournaments.

In addition to the state grant, Cape Girardeau voters approved adding five youth-sized fields to the complex as part of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax in 2018. The state funds will allow the city to install bleacher shade structures on 13 fields, bleachers to expansion fields and a complexwide public address system, among other things.

Doug Gannon, Parks and Recreation Department director, said the improvement timelines will be tied together with the current timeline in FY2026. The grant sunsets June 30, 2026.

To be eligible for the grant, the municipality needed to have matching funds, Gannon said.