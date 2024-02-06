Cape gears up for leaf collection

The city of Cape Girardeau collected 770 tons of leaves along city streets last fall and winter. Public works officials estimate a similar amount of leaves will be vacuumed up this season.

The city's annual, three-phase leaf pickup program will begin Oct. 2 and run through March 30, said assistant public works director Stan Polivick.

Last season, the city made about 6,300 stops throughout the city to collect piles of leaves that residents raked to the curb, according to Polivick said.

The city's automated leaf collection truck will travel throughout the community on unscheduled routes through the end of October, he said.

Officials said scheduled routes will be run starting Nov. 1 and ending Dec. 22.

The leaf truck only will collect leaves once at any single address during this time, officials said.

A brochure with a map of the proposed routes was recently mailed to city households, Polivick said. The routes also are detailed on the city's website.

The city is divided into seven zones for leaf collection.

Leaves will be collected as follows:

Zone 1, southeast: Nov. 1 to 3

Zone 2, northeast: Nov. 4 to 14

Zone 3, central area: Nov. 15 to 22

Zone 4, north area east of Perryville Road, Nov. 27 to Dec. 1

Zone 5, northwest, Dec. 4 to 8

Zone 6, southwest, Dec. 11 to 15

Zone 7, west side, Dec. 16 to 22.

Polivick said the scheduled routes will be run in the same order as last season.

The routes are determined in part by how much area the collection truck can travel in a given week, he said.