Cape furniture store owner buys former NARS building

Cape Girardeau businessman Jack Ford has purchased the former NARS building and plans to relocate his Slumberland Furniture store to that Town Plaza site — the latest chapter in the ongoing revitalization of the longtime shopping center.

Ford said Thursday he purchased the 64,000-square-foot building Nov. 15 from St. Charles, Missouri-based Greater Missouri Builders, which owns the shopping center.

Ford said Slumberland will take up 32,000 square feet. The furniture store is expected to open in the new location in June or July, he added.

Existing tenants Midori Japanese Cuisine restaurant and the home-goods retailer Here Today will remain in the building as Ford’s tenants.

Ford added he seeks to rent out two additional spaces in the building, one totaling 2,500 square feet and another totaling 7,500 square feet. The latter space previously housed the Pink Galleon billiards bar.

Ford said he plans to make renovations to the building to accommodate his furniture business,

which will be east of the Here Today store.

“We are basically gutting it and starting over,” he said. “It should be a beautiful remodel.”

City building and code enforcement manager Anna Kangas said city staff have reviewed the plans and are awaiting revisions.

Renovations are projected to cost $500,000, Kangas said, citing information from the building-permit application.

Ford said he is looking forward to moving the furniture store from its North Kingshighway location.

“This is just a better location overall,” he said.

Ford, who has owned Slumberland for the past eight years, said the Town Plaza site will provide more space for the store and more parking.

The Town Plaza building once was home to Sears.