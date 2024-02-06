The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Conference Center.

The Penguin Party is held each year on the second Saturday in February and is the foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

“The event is a great fundraiser,” foundation executive director Amy McDonald said. “It provides an opportunity for people to come, have a good night and enjoy an evening in celebration of all the great things in the Cape Public School District and support a great cause.”

The Penguin Party got its name 18 years ago when Rust & Martin Interior Design in Cape Girardeau donated several plastic penguins to the foundation for its annual black and white auction. The penguins were used to decorate, which seemed fitting with the event being held during the winter.

“We named it the Penguin Party because we had it as a black and white dinner auction,” McDonald said. “We had gotten penguins from Rust & Martin donated 18 years ago that we usually use to decorate the event because it’s in February and it’s a colder month.”

It has also become a tradition over the years for some of the penguins to go “missing”, although McDonald said they’re often returned later on.