The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Conference Center.
The Penguin Party is held each year on the second Saturday in February and is the foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
“The event is a great fundraiser,” foundation executive director Amy McDonald said. “It provides an opportunity for people to come, have a good night and enjoy an evening in celebration of all the great things in the Cape Public School District and support a great cause.”
The Penguin Party got its name 18 years ago when Rust & Martin Interior Design in Cape Girardeau donated several plastic penguins to the foundation for its annual black and white auction. The penguins were used to decorate, which seemed fitting with the event being held during the winter.
“We named it the Penguin Party because we had it as a black and white dinner auction,” McDonald said. “We had gotten penguins from Rust & Martin donated 18 years ago that we usually use to decorate the event because it’s in February and it’s a colder month.”
It has also become a tradition over the years for some of the penguins to go “missing”, although McDonald said they’re often returned later on.
“At one point, I had like 30 Penguins. I think I currently have maybe seven,” McDonald said. “Most of the people who do take them send me a fun picture and say, ‘Look what showed up!’ It may be at the casino, or may be in the snow in their backyard by the pool. That’s fun for me, but usually, they do find their way back home.”
Those who attend the event can expect a “special evening filled with drinks, food and dancing,” as well as live music and two auctions.
“We have two bands,” McDonald said. “We have Awkward Timing during the cocktail hour, and we have Dr. Zhivegas as the final band. We will also have a silent auction and a live auction.”
Last year, the event raised $100,000 for the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, and McDonald set another lofty goal for 2024.
“I’m going to say a number, and it makes me nervous because it all has to fall in line. ... I hope this year we raise $120,000,” McDonald said. “I think it’s doable, for sure. It may not happen and that’ll be OK. We had a really successful year. The foundation has been able to make some big impacts and help some great programs. I feel like the blessings come, I see them going out in the community, and that’s what it’s about.
“We haven’t even had the event with sponsorships and I’m already happy where we are. The donors step up, they really do. This community is so generous.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. and anyone interested in attending must be 21 or older. Tickets are available for $125 and may be purchased online at www.capetigers.networkforgood.com/events/62656-penguin-party-2024.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.