All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 9, 2019

Cape food pantries gear up for the holiday

The Christmas season presents a challenge to families and individuals already struggling with hunger. But, said Mary Seiler, director of the food pantry at Apolostilic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, her organization and others like it can step in and help...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Amy Krebs, then student manager at the Redhawk Food Pantry, checks a food donation for its expiration date Jan. 18, 2018.
Amy Krebs, then student manager at the Redhawk Food Pantry, checks a food donation for its expiration date Jan. 18, 2018.Southeast Missourian file

The Christmas season presents a challenge to families and individuals already struggling with hunger.

But, said Mary Seiler, director of the food pantry at Apolostilic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, her organization and others like it can step in and help.

Seiler said this time of year, especially, “we do what we can do.”

Seiler helped start the food pantry in November 2015.

The food pantry has three separate “phases,” Seiler said.

The first is the USDA’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). It provides senior citizens with nutritious food to supplement their diet, according to usda.gov.

“We have 133 senior boxes available to give away each month,” Seiler said. “We pretty well give them all away each month, and could probably give away more.”

That program requires an application, and eligibility is determined based on age and income level, Seiler said.

The church sponsors another distribution method, Seiler said, for people who don’t qualify for the senior citizens’ program.

“Age and income is not really a factor there,” Seiler said. “If people are hungry and need food, we give them some.”

Close to 300 families are on the active list, Seiler said. That includes more than 800 people.

The funding is on a limited scale, Seiler said, “but to this day, we have never turned anyone away completely empty-handed.”

The third phase is the “giveaway room,” where food that is out of date and can’t be sold, is given away.

“We do tell people to check the items over very carefully,” Seiler said.

The room is also where small home goods such as kitchen utensils or small appliances can be distributed, Seiler said, and toys for children and clothing in excellent condition can be handed out as well.

“I like to set out toys or things of that nature,” Seiler said. That way, children, grandchildren or other needy families’ children can receive a gift or two.

Seiler said the pantry is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

More information is available by calling the church office, Seiler said.

Asked what she loves about working with the food pantry, Seiler didn’t hesitate.

“It’s the appreciation I see in people’s faces,” Seiler said. “I’ve had people give me a hug. Sometimes they’re in tears because they didn’t know where else to turn. It’s just the knowing that you’re helping people.”

Seiler said donations are welcome, and monetary gifts can be made to The Apostolic Promise Church, care of the food pantry. For donations of nonperishable food, small home goods, coats or clothing in good condition, toys or other items, donors can call the church office at (573) 334-0745.

The food pantry is inside the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

“We appreciate any donation we can get,” Seiler said.

n

Other Cape Girardeau food pantries include:

Red Door neighborhood food pantry

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For: Residents of downtown Cape Girardeau near Christ Episcopal Church

Where: 38 N. Fountain St.

Open: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Note: Please bring photo ID

Redhawk Food Pantry

For: Students of Southeast Missouri State University

Where: 1 University Plaza

More information: www.semo.edu/pantry

FISH Volunteers of Cape

Where: 106 S. Sprigg St.

Phone number:

(573) 334-0207

Open: Call for hours of operation

Catholic Social Ministries Pantry

Where: 134 S. Sprigg St.

Phone number: (573) 335-9347

Open: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays; closed fifth Saturday of the month

Salvation Army Pantry

and Soup Kitchen

Where: 701 Good Hope St.

Phone number: (573) 335-7000

Pantry open: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday

Soup kitchen open: Noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, last two full weeks of month

Red Star Pantry

Where: 1301 N. Main St.

Phone number: (573) 335-3381

Open: 9 to 11 a.m. third Sunday of the month

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy