Cape food pantries gear up for the holiday

The Christmas season presents a challenge to families and individuals already struggling with hunger.

But, said Mary Seiler, director of the food pantry at Apolostilic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, her organization and others like it can step in and help.

Seiler said this time of year, especially, “we do what we can do.”

Seiler helped start the food pantry in November 2015.

The food pantry has three separate “phases,” Seiler said.

The first is the USDA’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). It provides senior citizens with nutritious food to supplement their diet, according to usda.gov.

“We have 133 senior boxes available to give away each month,” Seiler said. “We pretty well give them all away each month, and could probably give away more.”

That program requires an application, and eligibility is determined based on age and income level, Seiler said.

The church sponsors another distribution method, Seiler said, for people who don’t qualify for the senior citizens’ program.

“Age and income is not really a factor there,” Seiler said. “If people are hungry and need food, we give them some.”

Close to 300 families are on the active list, Seiler said. That includes more than 800 people.

The funding is on a limited scale, Seiler said, “but to this day, we have never turned anyone away completely empty-handed.”

The third phase is the “giveaway room,” where food that is out of date and can’t be sold, is given away.

“We do tell people to check the items over very carefully,” Seiler said.

The room is also where small home goods such as kitchen utensils or small appliances can be distributed, Seiler said, and toys for children and clothing in excellent condition can be handed out as well.

“I like to set out toys or things of that nature,” Seiler said. That way, children, grandchildren or other needy families’ children can receive a gift or two.

Seiler said the pantry is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

More information is available by calling the church office, Seiler said.

Asked what she loves about working with the food pantry, Seiler didn’t hesitate.

“It’s the appreciation I see in people’s faces,” Seiler said. “I’ve had people give me a hug. Sometimes they’re in tears because they didn’t know where else to turn. It’s just the knowing that you’re helping people.”

Seiler said donations are welcome, and monetary gifts can be made to The Apostolic Promise Church, care of the food pantry. For donations of nonperishable food, small home goods, coats or clothing in good condition, toys or other items, donors can call the church office at (573) 334-0745.

The food pantry is inside the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

“We appreciate any donation we can get,” Seiler said.

Other Cape Girardeau food pantries include:

