NewsOctober 9, 2018

Cape flooded with shoppers, vendors Sunday during Downtown Tailgate Flea Market

Around 150 vendors set up shop Sunday between the two parking lots on either side of downtown to bring life to the heart of Cape Girardeau during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market. ï¿½We love just seeing the heart of Cape Girardeau full of people,ï¿½ said Paula Haas, founder and president of the Downtown Merchants Group and organizer of the flea market. ï¿½Full of people ï¿½ people just walking and theyï¿½ve got their children, theyï¿½ve got the dogs ï¿½ itï¿½s just something thatï¿½s needed, I think.ï¿½ ...

Kassi Jackson
Shoppers visit vendors' tables and tents Sunday during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market in Cape Girardeau.
Shoppers visit vendors' tables and tents Sunday during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Around 150 vendors set up shop Sunday between the two parking lots on either side of downtown to bring life to the heart of Cape Girardeau during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market.

ï¿½We love just seeing the heart of Cape Girardeau full of people,ï¿½ said Paula Haas, founder and president of the Downtown Merchants Group and organizer of the flea market. ï¿½Full of people ï¿½ people just walking and theyï¿½ve got their children, theyï¿½ve got the dogs ï¿½ itï¿½s just something thatï¿½s needed, I think.ï¿½

Shoppers and browsers filled the streets to bounce between the parking lots at Broadway and Main Street and Independence and Main streets.

ï¿½We come whenever they have it,ï¿½ said Vivian Goodman of Scott City. She said she and her husband ï¿½like to get out and see other things; see whatï¿½s going on.ï¿½

Shoppers had traditional yard-sale items, handmade jewelry, upcycled items and even name-brand items to purchase, while also being able to enjoy local food trucks and stands.

Bryce Webb, 13, tried out a three-string guitar handmade out of a car air cleaner while stopping by vendor Gerard Schererï¿½s tent. Scherer of Benton, Missouri, said this is his fourth year being a part of the event, setting up shop every spring and fall.

Another vendor, Cece Boos, said this was her first time selling at the downtown flea market, though sheï¿½s been selling her handmade jewelry and fused glass pieces for nearly a decade.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a lot of traffic,ï¿½ Boos said. ï¿½Itï¿½s been great.ï¿½

Haas said she was thrilled to see downtown Cape Girardeau filled with people, enjoying the day. She said seeing the rows of cars parked, lining the streets of downtown was a wonderful sight.

ï¿½The stars are aligned,ï¿½ Haas said. ï¿½Itï¿½s like, look what weï¿½ve created. Thatï¿½s what fuels my fire and thatï¿½s what makes me happy.ï¿½

Anyone looking to get involved with the Downtown Merchants Group can contact Haas via email at dtmerchantsgroup@gmail.com.

kjackson@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3636

