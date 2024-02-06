Around 150 vendors set up shop Sunday between the two parking lots on either side of downtown to bring life to the heart of Cape Girardeau during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market.

said Paula Haas, founder and president of the Downtown Merchants Group and organizer of the flea market.

Shoppers and browsers filled the streets to bounce between the parking lots at Broadway and Main Street and Independence and Main streets.

ï¿½We come whenever they have it,ï¿½ said Vivian Goodman of Scott City. She said she and her husband ï¿½like to get out and see other things; see whatï¿½s going on.ï¿½

Shoppers had traditional yard-sale items, handmade jewelry, upcycled items and even name-brand items to purchase, while also being able to enjoy local food trucks and stands.

Bryce Webb, 13, tried out a three-string guitar handmade out of a car air cleaner while stopping by vendor Gerard Scherer's tent. Scherer of Benton, Missouri, said this is his fourth year being a part of the event, setting up shop every spring and fall.