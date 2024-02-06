Cape First to host conversation on racial issues June 23

“... [R]ather than issue statements or positions, we decided to listen,” Brothers’ statement read. “I have been meeting with African American pastors in our community to listen to what they have to say, and to learn what is the best way to serve this region during these times. From those meetings we have planned an open discussion about injustice, about race, and about what those who follow Jesus should do about it all.”

The meeting’s goal is for people to listen and learn about how each person can do better in the community, Brothers’ statement read.

Bonner said he hopes the conversation begins to bridge the culture gap he sees between the African American community and the Caucasian.

“With everything that’s been going on, I think one of the most important things is, we have to sit down and talk to each other, find out how each other feels, and respect each other’s feelings,” Bonner said. “Not just that, but we need to try to come to a resolution to all of this madness.”

Bonner said problems will only get worse if left unresolved, and while he does not condone rioting or looting, “people want to be heard, and I believe it’s time for somebody to respect each other and listen.”

Cape First spokesman David Urzi said the event will be a night of listening to understand, not just to reply.

“When these events started transpiring in America, a lot of people wanted to react. Reaction is quick, off the cuff, and response is thought out, biblically based,” Urzi said. “The goal is for everyone to come to listen to understand.”

One Voice: A Conversation on Unity will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.