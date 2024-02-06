All sections
NewsAugust 7, 2021

Cape First provides fun, outreach at annual Family Day

Cape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The event also offered fun festivities for children and families, such bouncy houses and other inflatables...

Brooke Holford
Merideth Pobst with Sikeston First Church delivers announcements during Cape First Church Family Day Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Merideth Pobst with Sikeston First Church delivers announcements during Cape First Church Family Day Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.(Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)

Cape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The event also offered fun festivities for children and families, such bouncy houses and other inflatables.

Vendors included the Boys and Girls Club, Community Counseling Center, Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and more.

A variety of services were offered, including bike tuneups for kids from Cyclewerx bicycle store, hot dogs, chips and soda donated by Pepsi and more. In addition, Cape First handed-out 600 backpacks filled with school supplies.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

