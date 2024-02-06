All sections
NewsJuly 23, 2020

Cape First Family Day to provide services, food, supplies this year

Cape First Church’s annual Family Day will provide free resources to the community this year, communications pastor David Urzi said. In the past, Cape First has hosted a free demolition derby, he said, but this year it was agreed that providing resources might be a better way to serve the community. By collaborating with more than a dozen community partners, Cape First will be giving away resources, food, school supplies and beds...

Nicolette Baker

Cape First Church’s annual Family Day will provide free resources to the community this year, communications pastor David Urzi said.

In the past, Cape First has hosted a free demolition derby, he said, but this year it was agreed that providing resources might be a better way to serve the community. By collaborating with more than a dozen community partners, Cape First will be giving away resources, food, school supplies and beds.

Up to 150 beds will be given away as part of the event courtesy of Hope International, Urzi said. Those interested in receiving one must sign up online. Cape First will also be providing supplies for up to 500 elementary age students, as well as partnering with CYCLEWERX to provide free bicycle checkups.

The annual event, which began in the mid-1990s, now attracted thousands each year.

“It started as just a picnic in the park, and it’s grown into what it is today,” Urzi said.

The Cape First Family Day will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, visit www.capefirst.org/family-day.

