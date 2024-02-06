Cape First Family Day to offer free food, school supplies, services

As it did for most churches, the pandemic made Cape First Church reevaluate a few things.
Cape First had hosted a demolition derby as part of its Family Day every year for 19 years. Last year, however, the church shifted Family Day's focus from entertainment to community outreach.
Festivities at 2020's Family Day gave away 110 mattresses to families who didn't have beds and provided supplies to nearly 500 elementary school students. This year, Cape First has even bigger plans.
Communications pastor David Urzi said the church's upcoming Family Day on Aug. 6 at Arena Park will nearly double last year's. Cape First has partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies.
"Our goal is to find a need and fill it, and find a heart and heal it," Urzi said.
Participating vendors include the Boys and Girls Club, Community Counseling Center, Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and Missouri Job Center. Representatives of the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program will attend to educate eligible Missourians impacted by COVID-19 on rent or utility assistance.
In addition, Cyclewerx bicycle store will give free bike tuneups for kids; hot dogs, chips and soda donated by Pepsi will be served; barbers from Suite 72 will set up inside the Arena Building and give free haircuts; and Cape First will hand out 600 backpacks filled with schools supplies.
The event will offer fun festivities for children and families, as well. Bouncy houses and a dunking booth will be set up. Performers from Storybook Entertainment will come dressed up as Disney characters.
"There's still that fun element, but at the end of the day, we want to know that families' needs are being met," Urzi said.
The Cape First Family Day in Cape Girardeau will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Cape First also is planning a Family Day for Aug. 28 in Sikeston, Missouri.
