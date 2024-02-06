Cape First Family Day to offer free food, school supplies, services

As it did for most churches, the pandemic made Cape First Church reevaluate a few things.

Cape First had hosted a demolition derby as part of its Family Day every year for 19 years. Last year, however, the church shifted Family Day’s focus from entertainment to community outreach.

Festivities at 2020’s Family Day gave away 110 mattresses to families who didn’t have beds and provided supplies to nearly 500 elementary school students. This year, Cape First has even bigger plans.

Communications pastor David Urzi said the church’s upcoming Family Day on Aug. 6 at Arena Park will nearly double last year’s. Cape First has partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies.

“Our goal is to find a need and fill it, and find a heart and heal it,” Urzi said.