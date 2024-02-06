All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 28, 2021
Cape First Family Day to offer free food, school supplies, services
As it did for most churches, the pandemic made Cape First Church reevaluate a few things. Cape First had hosted a demolition derby as part of its Family Day every year for 19 years. Last year, however, the church shifted Family Day’s focus from entertainment to community outreach. ...
Monica Obradovic
Members of Cape First Church help transport 30,000 pounds of food to cars driving through last year’s Family Day event Aug. 7 in Cape Girardeau. This year’s Family Day in Cape Girardeau will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Arena Park.
Members of Cape First Church help transport 30,000 pounds of food to cars driving through last year’s Family Day event Aug. 7 in Cape Girardeau. This year’s Family Day in Cape Girardeau will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Arena Park.Southeast Missourian file

As it did for most churches, the pandemic made Cape First Church reevaluate a few things.

Cape First had hosted a demolition derby as part of its Family Day every year for 19 years. Last year, however, the church shifted Family Day’s focus from entertainment to community outreach.

Festivities at 2020’s Family Day gave away 110 mattresses to families who didn’t have beds and provided supplies to nearly 500 elementary school students. This year, Cape First has even bigger plans.

Communications pastor David Urzi said the church’s upcoming Family Day on Aug. 6 at Arena Park will nearly double last year’s. Cape First has partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies.

“Our goal is to find a need and fill it, and find a heart and heal it,” Urzi said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Participating vendors include the Boys and Girls Club, Community Counseling Center, Cape Girardeau police and fire departments and Missouri Job Center. Representatives of the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program will attend to educate eligible Missourians impacted by COVID-19 on rent or utility assistance.

In addition, Cyclewerx bicycle store will give free bike tuneups for kids; hot dogs, chips and soda donated by Pepsi will be served; barbers from Suite 72 will set up inside the Arena Building and give free haircuts; and Cape First will hand out 600 backpacks filled with schools supplies.

The event will offer fun festivities for children and families, as well. Bouncy houses and a dunking booth will be set up. Performers from Storybook Entertainment will come dressed up as Disney characters.

“There’s still that fun element, but at the end of the day, we want to know that families’ needs are being met,” Urzi said.

The Cape First Family Day in Cape Girardeau will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Cape First also is planning a Family Day for Aug. 28 in Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy