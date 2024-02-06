Cape First distributes food Thursday

Jennifer Miner, center, and Tim Glastetter, far right, carry milk crates filled with food items to a vehicle Thursday at the end of a food distribution event hosted by Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. ...

Jennifer Miner, center, and Tim Glastetter, far right, carry milk crates filled with food items to a vehicle Thursday at the end of a food distribution event hosted by Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. A group of about 30 volunteers provided about 30,000 pounds of food from the truck to more than 400 cars during the event, according to connections and communications pastor David Urzi, and additional donations were made to the Safe House for Women and the House of Hope. BEN MATTHEWS