A Cape Girardeau startup specializing in applied behavior analysis is the newest recipient of a $50,000 grant after winning the most recent round of Codefi’s 1st50K competition Tuesday.

Morning Star Behavioral Associates helps people with developmental or intellectual disabilities, mental illness or autism using a proprietary program it has developed called the 11 Categories of Independence.

Owner and CEO Lindsey Radcliffe said Morning Star’s mission is twofold.

“First, we want to create an entrepreneurial advising center for people with autism using our mapped-out, data-driven approach to find what somebody’s good at, use behavior analysis to develop skills so it can become a business,” Radcliffe said.

Secondly, the idea is to build a dynamic website using the information it’s gained through Morning Star’s work and teach the training program to other service providers such as at day-training centers or schools.

“I’m really committed to creating and growing a successful business, so we can give back to the community, not only through the services we offer, but through renewable philanthropy,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe said the three pilot programs Morning Star has conducted have been successful, showing significant improvement in age equivalence for individuals in the program. That is, if a person is 20 years old, he or she may have an age equivalence of 2, which can help guide the program’s recommendations for that person.

The 11 categories include fine and gross motor skill competency, social interaction, self care and other life skills.

The person is tested in each category and given an age equivalence in each, and a chart is created to establish a base reading.

Morning Star employees then create a plan for each person and continually assess progress, Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe said many organizations in the industry see an age-equivalence increase of six months after two years, but Morning Star has seen outcomes of five-plus years after six months of participation.

The idea of using behavior analysis this way is somewhat counter to social services’ typical approach — usually to identify resources for a person and put those resources in front of the individual, Radcliffe said.

“This is designed individually, suited to a person’s goals and dreams,” Radcliffe said.

Morning Star serves about 25 clients from its Cape Girardeau office in Codefi.

Radcliffe said the amount of time clients receive depends on the scope of their needs.

“Some individuals need two or three hours per week; some need 20 per week,” Radcliffe said.