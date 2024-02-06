All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2017

Cape firefighters at scene of Buzzi Unicem fire

Cape Girardeau firefighters were at the scene early Tuesday of a three-alarm coal fire inside the Buzzi Unicem cement plant. According to radio dispatch reports, an employee discovered a coal fire in one of the upper sections of the main building at 2524 S. Sprigg St. about 11:30 p.m. Monday...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau firefighters were at the scene early Tuesday of a three-alarm coal fire inside the Buzzi Unicem cement plant.

According to radio dispatch reports, an employee discovered a coal fire in one of the upper sections of the main building at 2524 S. Sprigg St. about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters still were assessing the extent and severity of the fire early Tuesday.

A reporter at the scene early Tuesday said the fire wasn't visible on the plant's exterior.

Fire departments from Jackson, Scott City, Gordonville, Millersville, Fruitland and East County were contacted for mutual aid.

Read more details later at semissourian.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

