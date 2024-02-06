Cape firefighters at scene of Buzzi Unicem fire

Cape Girardeau firefighters were at the scene early Tuesday of a three-alarm coal fire inside the Buzzi Unicem cement plant.
According to radio dispatch reports, an employee discovered a coal fire in one of the upper sections of the main building at 2524 S. Sprigg St. about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters still were assessing the extent and severity of the fire early Tuesday.
A reporter at the scene early Tuesday said the fire wasn't visible on the plant's exterior.
Fire departments from Jackson, Scott City, Gordonville, Millersville, Fruitland and East County were contacted for mutual aid.
