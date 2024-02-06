All sections
February 4, 2023

Cape Fire responds to small structure blaze

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small fire Friday morning at 18 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Firefighters were able to extinguish the small blaze in the lower rear of the building -- that was being used for storage -- shortly after arriving on scene, a news release from the department said. No injuries were reported...

Nathan English
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small fire Friday morning at 18 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the small blaze in the lower rear of the building -- that was being used for storage -- shortly after arriving on scene, a news release from the department said. No injuries were reported.

Smoke did fill the building, and the structure was ventilated by firefighters.

The fire was determined to be caused by a person and is still under investigation.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

