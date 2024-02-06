Cape Fire responds to small structure blaze

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small fire Friday morning at 18 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the small blaze in the lower rear of the building -- that was being used for storage -- shortly after arriving on scene, a news release from the department said. No injuries were reported.
Smoke did fill the building, and the structure was ventilated by firefighters.
The fire was determined to be caused by a person and is still under investigation.
