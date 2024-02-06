Cape Fire receives grant for training, equipment

Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a federal grant that will allow them to receive specialized training and work more efficiently, chief Randy Morris Jr. said.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to accept the $68,460.90 grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security, which will fund new gear dryers, automatic soap dispensers and specialized airport firefighter training for 12 people. Due to the size of Cape Girardeau, the grant requires around a 10% match from the city's funds, making the total $75,307 investment.

Since Cape Girardeau Regional Airport signed a contract with United for commuter flights from Cape Girardeau to Chicago three years ago, CGFD has been required to have firefighters on flight standby for potential airport emergency situations. This created some logistical issues for staffing and training structure firefighters to become airport firefighters.

Airport firefighting is similar to structural firefighting, but often with more hazards because of the number of flammable materials in an aircraft.

There are also different procedures for making sure passengers are safe, cut points on aircraft and other hazards including the engine and propellers, Morris said.

Overall the department has been meeting the minimum requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration, but training has been lacking outside of the FAA's annual training.

The grant will allow CGFD to fund International Fire Service Accreditation Congress/ProBoard Airport certification for 12 firefighters through a 40-hour course.

"They'll be able to go out and gain that knowledge and experience and bring that back to the department," Morris said.

The 12 eventual trainees will volunteer for the training. Morris said they will be sent in shifts so as to not deplete the ranks while they are training. In total, the training will cost $20,340 or $42.38 per student per credit hour.