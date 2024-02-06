Cape fire inspector dies after COVID battle

COVID-19 claimed the life Wednesday of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, fire inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

According to a social media post from the department, LaGrand died after a "brief battle" with the virus.

LaGrand had served with the department since 1996.

"His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed," the post states.

LaGrand also served in a part-time capacity with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office. A post from Sheriff Casey Graham said LaGrand served as a communications officer and reserve deputy.

"He was a significant asset to this office and will be greatly missed by all. Please take the time to keep Deputy LaGrand in your thoughts and prayers, along with his friends and family, as myself and my office mourn his passing," the post states.