Cape fire inspector dies after COVID battle

COVID-19 claimed the life Wednesday of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, fire inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
According to a social media post from the department, LaGrand died after a "brief battle" with the virus.
LaGrand had served with the department since 1996.
"His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed," the post states.
LaGrand also served in a part-time capacity with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office. A post from Sheriff Casey Graham said LaGrand served as a communications officer and reserve deputy.
"He was a significant asset to this office and will be greatly missed by all. Please take the time to keep Deputy LaGrand in your thoughts and prayers, along with his friends and family, as myself and my office mourn his passing," the post states.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox noted LaGrand's service to the community.
"I was very sad to hear of the passing of Ivan LaGrand," he said in a statement. "As a longtime employee of our Fire Department, he was well respected and considered public safety his family. I understand he was looking forward to retirement soon, so it is unfortunate that he will miss enjoying that part of his life. He will be missed."
By order of the mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau, U.S. and Missouri flags at public buildings in Cape Girardeau should be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of interment, a news release from the city advised.
Public visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial, with full firefighter honors, will be at Hobbs Chapel Cemetery, 3024 Highway 177, Cape Girardeau.
The procession from the church to the cemetery will leave the church, right onto Lexington through the roundabout to Kingshighway; turn left and head south on Kingshighway; then left on William Street, east toward South Sprigg Street; then, make a left and head north to Broadway; turn right and head east to Main Street; turn left and head north to the cemetery.
Officials cautioned motorists in the area to anticipate traffic delays during the procession midday Tuesday. Several streets and intersections along the route could be blocked intermittently. Commuters are advised to consider alternate routes at that time.
