Cape fire heavily damages home

A Cape Girardeau home sustained about $90,000 in damage because of an electrical fire Thursday afternoon, March 20.
Firefighters responded to 539 S. Middle St. at about 1:30 p.m. and found the two-story structure ablaze. They had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
Officials determined the accidental fire was related to an electrical issue.
The three residents were not home at the time of the fire.
