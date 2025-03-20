All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 20, 2025

Cape fire heavily damages home

An electrical fire caused approximately $90,000 in damage to a Cape Girardeau home Thursday, March 20. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, and no residents were present during the incident.

story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau home sustained about $90,000 in damage because of an electrical fire Thursday afternoon, March 20.

Firefighters responded to 539 S. Middle St. at about 1:30 p.m. and found the two-story structure ablaze. They had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officials determined the accidental fire was related to an electrical issue.

The three residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire departments battle blazes across counties, urging residents to avoid outdoor burning
NewsMar. 20
Fire departments battle blazes across counties, urging residents to avoid outdoor burning
Video: Firefighters battle high winds to gain control of charcoal plant fire, save homes
NewsMar. 20
Video: Firefighters battle high winds to gain control of charcoal plant fire, save homes
Crisis counseling available 24/7 for Midwest and Southern storm survivors
NewsMar. 20
Crisis counseling available 24/7 for Midwest and Southern storm survivors
Tornadoes and wildfires wreak havoc: How the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team arrives in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 20
Tornadoes and wildfires wreak havoc: How the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team arrives in Poplar Bluff
Perry County School District No. 32 plans to move administration offices to Main Street
NewsMar. 20
Perry County School District No. 32 plans to move administration offices to Main Street
Perry County School District faces storm aftermath as cleanup continues, classes remain on hold
NewsMar. 20
Perry County School District faces storm aftermath as cleanup continues, classes remain on hold
Cape's 2025 Capital Improvement Plan sees changes from last year
NewsMar. 20
Cape's 2025 Capital Improvement Plan sees changes from last year
Federal grant funding for library programs in Cape Girardeau potentially at risk after Trump order
NewsMar. 20
Federal grant funding for library programs in Cape Girardeau potentially at risk after Trump order
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy