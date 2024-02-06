All sections
NewsDecember 14, 2022

Cape Fire Department's Watkins named to state board

Gov. Mike Parson has named an employee with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to the state board on earthquake preparedness. James Watkins, longtime Region E Disaster Preparedness coordinator with the department, has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Watkins is also a member of the Region E Homeland Security Oversight Committee. The region encompasses 13 counties in Southeast Missouri...

Nathan English

Gov. Mike Parson has named an employee with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to the state board on earthquake preparedness.

James Watkins, longtime Region E Disaster Preparedness coordinator with the department, has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Watkins is also a member of the Region E Homeland Security Oversight Committee. The region encompasses 13 counties in Southeast Missouri.

The committee is made up of 17 members and, alongside various federal, state and local agencies, formulates a response plan for dealing with a major earthquake.

Board terms are for four years, and appointees must be confirmed by the state senate.

Parson also named David Hoffman of Rolla, Missouri, to the committee.

