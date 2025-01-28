Cape Fire Department responds to house fire on Lexington Avenue

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday night, Jan. 25, in the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook page, fire crews were able to arrive at the residence within "3 minutes" because of the house's proximity to Fire Station 3. The post states that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire 11 minutes after they arrived.
According to the post, everyone inside the home escaped safely and no one suffered any injuries.
