All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Cape Fire Department responds to house fire on Lexington Avenue

Cape Girardeau Fire Department swiftly extinguished a house fire on Lexington Avenue, arriving within 3 minutes and ensuring all residents escaped safely without injuries.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday, Jan. 25, on Lexington Avenue.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday, Jan. 25, on Lexington Avenue.Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook page

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday night, Jan. 25, in the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Facebook page, fire crews were able to arrive at the residence within "3 minutes" because of the house's proximity to Fire Station 3. The post states that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire 11 minutes after they arrived.

According to the post, everyone inside the home escaped safely and no one suffered any injuries.

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 28
Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, b...
NewsJan. 27
Former Cape City Councilman Pierce granted another extension...
NewsJan. 27
Cape County Commission OKs budget adjustments, highway plans
NewsJan. 25
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake ins...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sales tax report shows strong January collection numbers in Cape County
NewsJan. 25
Sales tax report shows strong January collection numbers in Cape County
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged rape, disseminating private sexual images
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged rape, disseminating private sexual images
Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape
NewsJan. 24
Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape
Police report 1-25-25
NewsJan. 24
Police report 1-25-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25
Tre'Marion Jones set for four-day murder trial for killing of KeMari Childress
NewsJan. 24
Tre'Marion Jones set for four-day murder trial for killing of KeMari Childress
Missouri legislators debate bill to expand restitution for wrongful convictions
NewsJan. 24
Missouri legislators debate bill to expand restitution for wrongful convictions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy