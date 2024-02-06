Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials are hopeful to renovate and add onto Fire Station No. 1, with the project amounting to $4,700,000 split across three fiscal years.
That plan is in the city's draft of a 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan.
Fiscal year 2025-26 would devote $500,000 to the project, then $500,000 in FY 27-28 and $3,700,000 in FY 28-29.
According to the plan, the repairs and remodel would include remodeling the station's bunk room, repairing upstairs bathrooms, replacing windows and updating electrical systems.
Fire chief Randy Morris said since the building was built in 1980 there have been some needed renovations due to its age. He said part of the reason for remodeling their bunk room is due to expand it.
"As you can imagine, sleeping in a room full of 10 people can be a little challenging sometimes," Morris said. "People snore. People have CPAP machines. Some people like it cooler. Some people like it warmer."
He also described the windows as "leaky", especially when the weather gets cold. Part of the repairs would make the building more "energy-efficient" as well.
Morris said the northwest addition is needed because they are running out of room for storage. He said the station houses several types of equipment, including a ladder company and fire engine company as well as a battalion chief.
"We would like to have that additional area in the bay to house another vehicle and a lot of things, like our turn-out gear storage. We would like to have a better option for that right now," Morris said.
He said spreading the project over several years would cost the least disruption to ongoing operations. The funding source for the project is yet to be determined.
The plan also lists a $1,800,000 expense in FY 24-25 to replace a 2005 fire truck. The truck was bought used, to replace a truck from the 1980s, which was in service in 2014.
"So that truck had really exceeded its life cycle. So this one (2005 truck) was kind of a stop-gap, truck and we're looking to try to get that replaced," Morris said.
The Fire Department has applied for a 50/50 match grant to replace the truck but has yet to be notified if they've been approved, the other 50% of the funding has yet to be determined.
The department is looking to replace the Fire Station No. 3 radio tower due to its limited functions for communications. The wording on the CIP and Morris describe the tower as temporary.
"It doesn't have the height for broadcasting that would have reach out into our rural areas. So, that's one of the reasons, and since then, we have gone to another radio system called MOSWIN," Morris said. "This radio tower would be more of a nice thing to have in case that system has some malfunction or something like that. To where we could go back to our conventional radio system and still be able to operate with the reach that we would hope to have."
Morris said with MOSWIN running off a digital frequency, they can broadcast further, but if something failed they could have a farther-reaching radio tower to work with and depend on. The project would cost $1,000,000 but is considered contingent meaning there isn't a date or time set aside it would or could happen yet.
The rest of the projects listed under the Fire Department in the CIP amount to:
The plan is still in its draft phase so wording and costs could change once approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council. A public hearing for the CIP is scheduled Monday, March 4. To see the rest of the projects listed in the plan, go to https://capegirardeau.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=10636&MeetingID=445.
