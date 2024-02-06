Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials are hopeful to renovate and add onto Fire Station No. 1, with the project amounting to $4,700,000 split across three fiscal years.

That plan is in the city's draft of a 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan.

Fiscal year 2025-26 would devote $500,000 to the project, then $500,000 in FY 27-28 and $3,700,000 in FY 28-29.

According to the plan, the repairs and remodel would include remodeling the station's bunk room, repairing upstairs bathrooms, replacing windows and updating electrical systems.

Fire chief Randy Morris said since the building was built in 1980 there have been some needed renovations due to its age. He said part of the reason for remodeling their bunk room is due to expand it.

"As you can imagine, sleeping in a room full of 10 people can be a little challenging sometimes," Morris said. "People snore. People have CPAP machines. Some people like it cooler. Some people like it warmer."

He also described the windows as "leaky", especially when the weather gets cold. Part of the repairs would make the building more "energy-efficient" as well.

Morris said the northwest addition is needed because they are running out of room for storage. He said the station houses several types of equipment, including a ladder company and fire engine company as well as a battalion chief.

"We would like to have that additional area in the bay to house another vehicle and a lot of things, like our turn-out gear storage. We would like to have a better option for that right now," Morris said.