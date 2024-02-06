Cape Fire Department names 2020 Employee of Year

Morris praised Miller for his demeanor while on scene, and his knowledge of the medical field.

“He’s got a very good bedside manner,” Morris said. “He shows a lot of compassion with people he treats on scene and provides care to.”

In addition to being named the fire department’s employee of the year, Miller also received a Letter of Commendation and a Medal of Merit for his work on the department’s social media pages.

“With COVID kicking off, he did a virtual tour of the firehouse, showed off the fire trucks, stuff like that,” Morris said. “He just recently did a Christmas light safety video for us to put out there.”