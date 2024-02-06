Cape Fire Department names 2020 Employee of Year

Driver/operator Chris Miller was named the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s 2020 Employee of the Year on Thursday.
Miller began working with the department in the fall of 2017, and is known for his hard-working, positive personality, according to deputy fire chief Randy Morris.
“He’s been an excellent employee,” Morris said. “He has a very contagious, positive personality. You hardly ever see the man mad at all.”
Morris praised Miller for his demeanor while on scene, and his knowledge of the medical field.
“He’s got a very good bedside manner,” Morris said. “He shows a lot of compassion with people he treats on scene and provides care to.”
In addition to being named the fire department’s employee of the year, Miller also received a Letter of Commendation and a Medal of Merit for his work on the department’s social media pages.
“With COVID kicking off, he did a virtual tour of the firehouse, showed off the fire trucks, stuff like that,” Morris said. “He just recently did a Christmas light safety video for us to put out there.”