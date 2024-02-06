Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated firefighter vacancies.

"Since 2010, we've lost 29 members to resignation —and that doesn't count retirements or people who were terminated," Morris said.

Morris tells a similar story as that shared a week ago by Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair — that is, the department is not competitive when it comes to compensating its personnel.

"They're all leaving for better pay and benefits, and not everyone is staying in fire service. We've had guys leave for the railroad; another (firefighter) left to become a construction supervisor. So we're just struggling," Morris said.

In addition to resignation, the department has witnessed institutional memory walk out the door in retirement.

"I've run some statistics. We've had 20 retirements over the past 10 years and the average service time was 30 years of service. They stayed that long with us (but) times have changed," Morris said, who added his 66-person department is not fully staffed. "I currently have a spot open now that I can't fill because we did not get enough applicants. We had three openings and we just did the hiring process in July. Out of 10 applicants, we had (only) two that qualified."

Morris said in the course of 10 years, the hiring pool for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department has shrunk dramatically. In 2011, for instance, Morris said there were 21 candidates out of the 26 who applied who had the necessary training.

Drilling down

The starting salary for a Cape Girardeau firefighter is $38,563.

"It doesn't matter if a guy's been here five years or 10 years. Unless they promote up, if they stay a fireman, they'll keep earning essentially that initial pay, aside from small cost-of-living adjustments," Morris said. "Jackson's starting pay is lower than ours but they have in-step grade increases, merit hikes, and we don't. After a couple of years, Jackson firefighters are making more than we pay."