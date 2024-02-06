A Cape Girardeau fire department veteran echoed a sentiment strongly expressed on social media in recent days: swimming in the Mississippi River is not safe.

A Southeast Missourian photo gallery posted Tuesday night of children swimming at Cape Girardeau's riverfront park area sparked a strong response about the dangers of swimming in the river. The parents were in close proximity of the children.

Concern over the potential danger was expressed in comments, messages and emails from outraged readers. The gallery was viewed nearly 10,000 times in 48 hours, the most viewed gallery this year. Some believed the gallery as an endorsement of the activity.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow said he discourages the public from entering the Mississippi River's waters.

Although not illegal to swim in the river, Dillow cited multiple reasons against river swimming ranging from the river floor's ever-changing depths to the constant underwater flow of debris and chemical runoff. Of all the dangers, none pose a greater threat than the Mississippi's current.

"Generally right out here in front of the riverfront, there's a very strong undercurrent," Dillow said. "You might get out there and be standing in knee- to hip-level water and the current underneath be so strong it could knock you off your feet."

Once that happens, Dillow said it's not unlikely for a swimmer to be carried downstream which greatly increases the difficulty for emergency personnel to make a water rescue.

There are no signs along the riverfront park warning people not to swim.

Army Corps of Engineers park ranger Mike Kean also warned swimmers of the immediate dangers posed by the river's current in a 2016 interview with WQAD-8. He said the Mississippi is safe to swim and fish in, as long as people are cautious.

Kean told the television station that swimmers should keep their mouths shut to limit the possibility of developing flu-like symptoms if water is accidentally swallowed.