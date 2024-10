Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. The structure, located off Robin Lane, appeared to be agricultural in nature and was engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. The structure, located off Robin Lane to the west of Academy Sports, appeared to be agricultural in nature and was engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to contain the blaze from spreading to other structures nearby. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian