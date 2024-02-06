All sections
March 1, 2021

Cape FD rescues massive mastiff

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's technical rescue team saved a trapped dog from a flooded below-grade pumping station Sunday evening. Fire department personnel arrived on the scene about 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Cooper Street to find Delilah, a 200-pound mastiff, in the pumping station with approximately 5 feet of water in the room, according to an incident report by battalion chief Brad Dillow...

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's technical rescue team saved a trapped dog from a flooded below-grade pumping station Sunday evening.

Fire department personnel arrived on the scene about 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Cooper Street to find Delilah, a 200-pound mastiff, in the pumping station with approximately 5 feet of water in the room, according to an incident report by battalion chief Brad Dillow.

The dog had accidentally fallen in while her owner was trying to pump water out of the room, the report stated.

Delilah's owner couldn't get her out because of her size and the rising cold water, but was able to get the dog to a large pipe running off the room that was just at the water level, Dillow wrote.

The fire department's technical rescue team personnel donned dry suits and set up a rescue tripod to create a high point anchor to lift the dog from the below-grade area and had her freed in about an hour, according to the report.

Delilah and her owner were reunited and are doing well.

Story Tags
Local News
