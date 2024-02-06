Cape FD rescues massive mastiff

Delilah's owner couldn't get her out because of her size and the rising cold water, but was able to get the dog to a large pipe running off the room that was just at the water level, Dillow wrote.

The fire department's technical rescue team personnel donned dry suits and set up a rescue tripod to create a high point anchor to lift the dog from the below-grade area and had her freed in about an hour, according to the report.

Delilah and her owner were reunited and are doing well.