Saturday’s hoverboard fire at Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall was caused by a lithium battery inside the hoverboard overheating and catching fire, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department report.
The incident caused $4,000 of light smoke damage to West Park Mall, according to the report.
It also caused the mall to shut down during one of the year’s busiest shopping days — the Saturday during the back-to-school state sales-tax holiday weekend.
The report said the call first was reported to the department at 5:20 p.m., with the first engine arriving on scene within two minutes.
The report said the fire was extinguished by mall employees before the department’s arrival, and several dry extinguishers were used to control the fire.
Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters began evacuating shoppers and setting up fans to remove smoke from the area.
Cleaning crews worked Saturday night to remove extinguisher agent from the area, according to the report.
West Park Mall reopened for business Sunday.
Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said the hoverboard was labeled a Smart Balance Wheel.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission issued a letter Feb. 18, 2016, to manufacturers, importers and retailers of hoverboards, urging them to ensure they meet all UL safety standards for self-balancing scooters.
Since the hoverboard trend began in 2015, hoverboard fires have grown in frequency.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission on July 6, 2016, recalled more than 500,000 hoverboards made by 10 firms.
An Associated Press report from March said a charging hoverboard appeared to be the cause of a house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that killed a 3-year-old girl and left two girls in critical condition.
To ensure a hoverboard meets safety standards, look for a UL 2272 certification sticker on the device.
