All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 8, 2017

Cape FD: Hoverboard's lithium battery to blame for fire that shut down mall

Saturday's hoverboard fire at Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall was caused by a lithium battery inside the hoverboard overheating and catching fire, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department report. The incident caused $4,000 of light smoke damage to West Park Mall, according to the report, but also caused the mall to shut down during one of the busiest shopping days of the year -- the Saturday during the back-to-school state sales tax holiday weekend...

Ben Matthews
A fire damaged this hoverboard Saturday at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
A fire damaged this hoverboard Saturday at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Saturday’s hoverboard fire at Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall was caused by a lithium battery inside the hoverboard overheating and catching fire, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department report.

The incident caused $4,000 of light smoke damage to West Park Mall, according to the report.

It also caused the mall to shut down during one of the year’s busiest shopping days — the Saturday during the back-to-school state sales-tax holiday weekend.

The report said the call first was reported to the department at 5:20 p.m., with the first engine arriving on scene within two minutes.

The report said the fire was extinguished by mall employees before the department’s arrival, and several dry extinguishers were used to control the fire.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters began evacuating shoppers and setting up fans to remove smoke from the area.

Cleaning crews worked Saturday night to remove extinguisher agent from the area, according to the report.

West Park Mall reopened for business Sunday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said the hoverboard was labeled a Smart Balance Wheel.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission issued a letter Feb. 18, 2016, to manufacturers, importers and retailers of hoverboards, urging them to ensure they meet all UL safety standards for self-balancing scooters.

Since the hoverboard trend began in 2015, hoverboard fires have grown in frequency.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission on July 6, 2016, recalled more than 500,000 hoverboards made by 10 firms.

An Associated Press report from March said a charging hoverboard appeared to be the cause of a house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that killed a 3-year-old girl and left two girls in critical condition.

To ensure a hoverboard meets safety standards, look for a UL 2272 certification sticker on the device.

bmmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy