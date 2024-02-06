Saturday’s hoverboard fire at Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall was caused by a lithium battery inside the hoverboard overheating and catching fire, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department report.

The incident caused $4,000 of light smoke damage to West Park Mall, according to the report.

It also caused the mall to shut down during one of the year’s busiest shopping days — the Saturday during the back-to-school state sales-tax holiday weekend.

The report said the call first was reported to the department at 5:20 p.m., with the first engine arriving on scene within two minutes.

The report said the fire was extinguished by mall employees before the department’s arrival, and several dry extinguishers were used to control the fire.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters began evacuating shoppers and setting up fans to remove smoke from the area.

Cleaning crews worked Saturday night to remove extinguisher agent from the area, according to the report.

West Park Mall reopened for business Sunday.