Cape FD engine out of service after catching fire Wednesday

A Cape Girardeau Fire Department engine is out of service after the vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 4 p.m., the fire department experienced a fire involving one of its engines near the intersection of North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
Cape FD does not have an accurate estimate of damages at this time.
