Cape Farmers Market moving to new spot at West Park Mall

Cape Farmers Market is moving — but not too far.
The farmers market is currently held in the parking lot of the former Macy's store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, it will move to the mall's west side, in front of JC Penney.
The move is because of construction and remodeling starting at the mall.
Hours will remain the same — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday -- and market manager Chastity Zoellner said she believes the market will stay in the new location for the rest of the season, through Thursday, Nov. 16, and may remain there next year, as well.
