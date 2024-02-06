Cape family among those stranded by Southwest

Bradley and Leslie Phillips — along with their two kids — were planning on a simple flight home from their Christmas vacation in California to see relatives. They ended up spending thousands on additional travel expenses to make it home three days later than they originally planned.

The family was among the hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded after Southwest Airlines mass-canceled flights during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

"It's a crappy way to end the holiday season for sure," Leslie Phillips said.

The family was expecting to leave the San Diego area Monday, Dec. 26. Up until they were through security at the airport, everything about their return to Missouri seemed in order and on time. Then the family got word of the first delay.

"It's delayed by 15 minutes, no big deal," Leslie said she thought at first.

They would spend the entire day in the airport. Their flight was never canceled but was continually delayed.

The airliner — via statements from high-level staff — has given numerous reasons for the droves of delayed and canceled flights, including weather, an outdated computer system and staffing issues. Southwest announced the company would be resuming normal operations Friday, Dec. 30.

After the family had been waiting for hours at the airport, Southwest employees finally took to the PA system to give some direction to the stranded passengers.

"They came on the loudspeaker and said that, basically, the flights are going to be delayed or canceled, but it's not showing canceled because our system is down," Phillips said Southwest told passengers in San Diego. "So, we recommend you actually just get out of here or book with another airline. There's nothing we can do for you," the airline added.

People were also told to leave the airport if possible, because it was reaching an unsafe capacity, she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's "passenger bill of rights," passengers are entitled to a full refund only if the flight has been officially canceled.

Phillips said she believes not announcing cancellations was a ploy by the airliner to prevent from paying hefty refunds to stranded travelers.

The announcement urging people to explore other options created a mad dash for available flights at the airport. Phillips and her husband were unable to find anything out of San Diego. The couple began looking at flights out of Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Phone wait times for Southwest were upward of seven hours, she said.

The couple eventually decided to rent a car and drive with their children to Ontario, California's airport about two hours away. Phillips was able to book a flight through American Airlines for Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The family decided to stay in a hotel.