Cape eyes lower debt, West End, police gear

If approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members, the city is set to use more than $2 million in unallocated funds for debt repayment and sewer repair and a Justice Department grant to help Cape Girardeau Police Department.

At the Sept. 19 meeting, Dustin Ziebold, city finance director, gave the first reading of the hodge-podge ordinance that would appropriate unallocated funds totaling $1.8 million in debt repayment and $400,000 for sewer infrastructure on West End Boulevard and grant CGPD the ability to use the federal funds. The first reading was unanimously approved by council members and will be added to the council's consent agenda for second and third readings at the next meeting. The allocations, if fully approved, would not effect the city's operating budget, Ziebold said in the meeting agenda.

The debt payment is for a promissory note to University Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University for the Cape Girardeau Business Park. It was purchased by the city for $6 million in 2012. The unallocated funding, if approved, will added to the $460,000 in the existing budget. The $2.3 million would be enough to payoff that note, pending revenue, Ziebold said at the meeting.

The $400,000 sewer infrastructure work would be completed in conjunction with the street renovations for West End.

"We're putting in a beautiful new street on West End, and we don't want to come back and cut it open in a year," Ziebold said.

He added that he has seen municipal officials do that previously and it was "devastating" to the integrity of the roadway.