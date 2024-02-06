Cape experiencing a mid-town rebirth in commercial business areas

New businesses have been popping up in Town Plaza on William Street in Cape Girardeau for the last few years, with two ï¿½ Krispy Kreme and Rosatiï¿½s Pizza Sports Pub ï¿½ announced officially just this past week.

Thatï¿½s great news for property owners in the center, existing businesses and shoppers.

Just a few years ago, Town Plaza was hurting. Anchors departed: the five-screen AMC movie theater closed in 2011, and retailer Hastings closed in 2016.

The Plaza Galleria was vacant, its former life as a skating rink and shopping center long ended.

NARS, a call center employing nearly 400 people, left the former Sears building in 2013, after operating for six years.

In 2016, Scott Campbell, president of Greater Missouri Builders, based in St. Charles, Missouri, told the Southeast Missourian the company spent about $3.5 million fixing the building up for use as a call center, and had planned to use revenue from a special sales-tax district to recoup some of that expense.

But, Campbell said in 2016, the loss of NARS and other tenants, including Tuesday Morning (now on Siemers Drive), led to a drop in revenue, leading to a financial challenge.

But in recent years, especially recent months, thatï¿½s turned around, thanks to a lot of people working toward the same goal, said real estate broker Tom Kelsey with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau ï¿½ a sentiment echoed by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner.

Town Plaza is probably one of the best examples of a neighborhood center, Kelsey said: in an aerial view of Cape Girardeau, the Plaza is ï¿½in a strategic position near house tops.ï¿½

Kelsey said that neighborhood location was especially important in the deal with Walmart Neighborhood Market, built on the site of the former Plaza Galleria, demolished in 2013.

Kelsey represents Greater Missouri Builders, which owns the building now home to Harbor Freight Tools, Garberï¿½s, Athletico Physical Therapy, Planet Fitness and a slew of other businesses ï¿½ not just retail outlets, but companies whose needs fit the spaces available in Town Plaza, Kelsey said.

In the building to the east ï¿½ former home of Pink Galleon pool hall and bar ï¿½ another new business is set to open later this year: Laughing Gas Comedy, owned by Jeff Johnson and his wife, Kara.

Johnson said he was drawn to Town Plaza for several reasons.

ï¿½Location, first and foremost,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Itï¿½s right in the middle of town, and it has enough parking and lighting to have patrons feel safe.ï¿½

Johnson said he was encouraged to set up shop downtown but, he said, parking was an issue.

That wonï¿½t be an issue in Town Plaza, he said ï¿½ by the time shows at Laughing Gas start, many businesses in the Plaza will be closed, so the lot should be open.

Johnson, who called himself a veteran of the Funny Bone in St. Louis, said the multitude of nearby restaurants will make it easy for him to have meals catered in ï¿½ heï¿½s not planning to have a full kitchen, he said.

But the space itself really fit what he was looking for, Johnson said.