“Setting up this event, you have to be mindful because we have students that are pre-K going into kindergarten in the fall, and then students that will be fourth graders in the fall. We had to kind of make sure that we were touching the abilities of all the students here, academic and athletic,” Emmenderfer said.

Emmenderfer said summer school is not a requirement for any student, but some teachers may “strongly suggest” that a struggling student, or a student who is doing well and a teacher wants them to “keep the momentum going,” should attend. The decision is ultimately up to the parents.

An elementary student participates in beach ball soccer during the final day of summer school Friday, June 7, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

“We do some enrichment activities,” Emmenderfer said, “but we try to just follow the pace of what our classroom teachers were doing, and try to get them ready for the next grade.”

The elementary schools’ activity day is the first event of any kind to take place in the new indoor facility. While parts of the facility aren’t finished, the main practice area is. The expected completion date is unknown, but it’s expected to be ready before the start of football season.

“I love that the district has given us the opportunity to be the first ones in here, because some of these kids may never get to experience something like this (again),” Emmenderfer said. “ … To be able to have a facility like this in the community and have our students use this; I wish it would have been here when I was a student because this would have been really, really cool.

“I hope that this opens the doors to some of these younger students to go into sports and all of that because we’ve been really working hard. (District athletic director) Mr. (Tyson) Moyers has been really working hard with the elementaries to get more students involved in sports, and staying in sports until they get into the upper grades in high school. This kind of shows them like, ‘Hey, look, I got to use this when I was in kindergarten, first, second and third grade, and now I’m using it when I am in a freshman in high school.”